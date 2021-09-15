Question: Why join a men’s cancer discussion group?

Discussion groups are a community of people with a similar diagnosis or challenge who gather together to share knowledge, encouragement, and emotional support.

Many men find that sharing their experiences with fellow patients along with the guidance of an experienced professional helps them learn about new ways to manage the stresses of a cancer diagnosis and journey.

Like many support groups, a local men’s cancer discussion group provides an opportunity to get answers and share concerns in a non-judgmental environment. Not only will you have the opportunity to connect and learn from other’s experiences, you’ll also feel good about the support you provide to others just by showing up.

Some of the topics that are likely to be discussed could be tips about dealing with treatment side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers related to treatment. This information can promote feelings of empowerment to face your diagnosis and your treatment.

Joining a discussion group can also have a positive impact on your mental health in numerous ways, which is essential to surviving and thriving with cancer. Many participants report that they feel a reduction in depression and anxiety after attending. You may learn new coping skills and tools necessary to deal with stress and to better adjust to your ever-changing situation.

Discussion groups are also a great way to build camaraderie and instant community with other men walking the same journey. This group meeting is designed to benefit men at any stage of the cancer journey and we encourage male cancer patients, survivors, family members and caregivers to attend.

In honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness month Dr. Ben Wilkinson, MD, FACRO, will be offering a special presentation at the Sept. 24 group regarding radiation oncology and prostate cancer treatment. Space is limited, please call (805) 219-HOPE (4673) to reserve your spot today.

