You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 1 closure near Lompoc expected Aug. 24 -25 for bridge work
alert top story

Highway 1 closure near Lompoc expected Aug. 24 -25 for bridge work

070820 Salsipuedes Bridge Near Lompoc

The Salsipuedes Creek Bridge project near Lompoc is expected to be complete by winter 2021.

 Contributed Photo

A 12-hour closure of Highway 1 at Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc is planned from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The highway will be closed to through traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc to allow concrete for the new bridge deck to properly cure, according to a Caltrans spokesman.

Motorists traveling in both directions will be detoured to State Route 246, the spokesman said, adding that both southbound and northbound Highway 1 will remain open only to local traffic from State Route 1 in Lompoc to Santa Rosa Road and from Highway 101 to Jalama Road.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which also includes a retaining wall and fish passage.

Completion of the project is expected by winter of 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on the bridge project and for traffic updates on other county projects, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3237, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sue Ann Dalton
Obituaries

Sue Ann Dalton

Sue Dalton passed away at her home in Lompoc on August 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be truly missed by all those …

Patricia Elaine Field
Obituaries

Patricia Elaine Field

Patti Field, beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully with her husband Gary at her side on August 8, 2020. She demons…

John R. Chism
Obituaries

John R. Chism

  • Updated

On August 2, 2020, as the sun rose in the morning, Mr. John R. Chism, went home to be with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Sonia Culmer
Obituaries

Sonia Culmer

  • Updated

Sonia Culmer of Lompoc, California passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was bor…

Ola M. Cooks
Obituaries

Ola M. Cooks

  • Updated

Ola M. Cooks entered eternal rest with her Heavenly Father. Ola was loving wife to Billy (Bill) Cooks, mother to Monica Cooks. A former reside…

Victoria Lynn Clouse
Obituaries

Victoria Lynn Clouse

  • Updated

Victoria Lynn Clouse was a beautiful blue-eyed blond who made everyone laugh. When she arrived, wherever she went-the room lit up, just like t…

+2
Heart of the Valley: Local residents step up to buy Liberty Bonds
Columnists

Heart of the Valley: Local residents step up to buy Liberty Bonds

  • Updated

HEART OF THE VALLEY A Liberty Bond was a debt obligation issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in conjunction with the Federal Reserve. Also known as a Liberty Loan, a Liberty Bond was a war bond, issued in four installments in 1917-18 as a means to finance the United States' participation in World War I and the Allied war effort in Europe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News