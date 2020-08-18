Highway 1 closure near Lompoc expected Aug. 24 -25 for bridge work

A 12-hour closure of Highway 1 at Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc is planned from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The highway will be closed to through traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc to allow concrete for the new bridge deck to properly cure, according to a Caltrans spokesman.

Motorists traveling in both directions will be detoured to State Route 246, the spokesman said, adding that both southbound and northbound Highway 1 will remain open only to local traffic from State Route 1 in Lompoc to Santa Rosa Road and from Highway 101 to Jalama Road.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which also includes a retaining wall and fish passage.

Completion of the project is expected by winter of 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on the bridge project and for traffic updates on other county projects, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3237, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

