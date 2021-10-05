The Solvang Theaterfest received a $400,000 grant from the Hind Foundation to fund three of the theater’s six new custom-fabricated, metal lighting columns while renovations are underway at the Solvang Festival Theater in downtown Solvang.

“We are so honored that the Hind Foundation has given its generous support to our rebuilding project,” said Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, Solvang Theaterfest board vice chair. “Our project goes hand in glove with the Hind Foundation’s mission: ‘working together to build an enduring legacy for future generations’.”

The $4.7 million theater rebuilding project will ensure structural integrity and safety for generations to come, said Scott Coe, theater executive director.

Planned improvements include replacing the 47-year-old utility poles with new steel lighting columns, and completely rebuilding the rear wall and walkway of the theater, which will increase the wall height to 14 feet. Such changes will improve the audience and actor experience by reducing wind and noise, Coe explained.

The project is slated for completion by July 2022.

