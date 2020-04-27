Hints from Heloise: A meaningful wedding gift

* To store seasonal clothes.

* To put off-season shoes in to keep them from getting dusty.

OLD RUBBER GLOVES

Dear Heloise: I learned this neat trick from my sister-in-law. After a pair of rubber kitchen gloves starts getting holes in the fingers, cut across the cuff to make a wide, stretchy band that can be used when you need a very large rubber band on things like extension cords or large boxes. Best of all, it's a good way to recycle. -- Carrie in Colorado

FAKE CHECK SCAM

Dear Readers: Have you received a check in the mail recently, with a letter about a sweepstakes, grant or maybe a job opportunity? It's a scam. The checks are usually in the thousands. You're asked to deposit money into your bank account. The instructions provided will ask you to withdraw a certain amount for advertising, promotion, etc. and send it to the scammer. By the time you've sent the money, you discover the check is a fraud and you're out a few thousand dollars.

This scam has been used heavily of late, and there are people who have lost large sums of money they couldn't afford to lose. Don't be a victim; be vigilant. -- Heloise

NO MILK, MOM

Dear Heloise: My two boys don't like to drink their milk, but I know it is important for them to have the calcium provided by milk, so I chop up fruit such as bananas, strawberries, mangos or pineapples, and put one or two fruits in a blender with milk, freeze it and make healthy "ice cream" that they love to eat. -- Hannah in Massachusetts

