Hints from Heloise: A versatile tool

Dear Heloise: My family loves fresh pineapple, so I often buy a pineapple and cut it up for them. The one chore I disliked the most was cutting out the center core, but by accident I found a simple way to do that chore. I use a doughnut cutter to get the center core out. It's easy and quick for this task. -- Lauren in Florida

NEAT AND TIDY

Dear Heloise: Several recipes I have for baking say to flour the greased pan. It always caused such a terrible mess. Then I had an idea! I took an empty plastic spice bottle, cleaned it and filled it with flour. Now I can sprinkle flour on my pans without the mess I used to have on my kitchen counter. The holes in the shaker cap are just the right size for sprinkling, and it makes baking much easier. -- Esther in Iowa

FAST SHRIMP SPREAD

Dear Heloise: I lost my shrimp spread recipe when we remodeled the kitchen. Would you please repeat that recipe? My son and my husband both loved it. -- Donna in Wisconsin

Donna, here it is. You'll need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise