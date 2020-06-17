Hints from Heloise: Bootleg beans a la Heloise

Low-fat ricotta, which some people use interchangeably with cottage cheese in some recipes, has double the calories, more fat, but has more calcium. Cottage cheese is great topped with fruit, and ricotta is best for lasagna and can substitute for cream cheese in dips. -- Heloise

GRILLED VEGGIES

Dear Heloise: We love to grill in the summer. For some reason grilled food outdoors just seems to taste better. My biggest problem is getting my kids to eat vegetables, so I thought maybe if we grilled them, they might find vegetables more appetizing. Which veggies grill best? -- Andrea in Wisconsin

Andrea, I love grilled vegetables! Here are some grilling hints:

Bell peppers -- Cut into quarters, remove the seeds and grill skin side down for 12 to 15 minutes.

Corn on the cob -- Soak the corn in the husks in cold water for 30 minutes. Peel back the husk, but do not remove. Then, remove the corn silk and pull the husks back over the cobs and twist closed. Cook on the grill for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Mushrooms -- Cut the stems level with the mushroom, then brush with oil and cook about 2 minutes on each side.