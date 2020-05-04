Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's Sound Off is about short appliance cords:

Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about the length of appliance cords. Why is it that appliances like coffee makers or toasters have such short cords? I have one outlet near the counter in the kitchen where I use these appliances, and the cords don't reach unless the appliances are touching each other. Maybe manufacturers will see my complaint and make longer cords or retractable ones. -- Betty in New York

Betty, I agree. Appliance cords need to be long enough to reach the outlet, leaving room for all appliances to work safely. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Some new uses for old magazines:

* Before painting a windowpane, dampen the edges of a magazine page and press against the glass to keep paint off. It removes easily when done.

* Wrap a present in a colorful page.

* Paste a page on the outside of an old wastepaper basket.

* In a pinch, use a magazine as a trivet to keep hot dishes from scorching a tabletop. -- Heloise

BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN

Dear Heloise: Since I love so many of your recipes, I was hoping that you would have a chicken casserole recipe you would share. -- Marcie in Wisconsin

Marcie, here is just what you're looking for! You'll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

If you like this easy-to-fix dinner, you'll enjoy all the tasty recipes I have in my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/All Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Since we are all cooking at home more these days, casseroles provide everything you need for the meal in one dish. Easy preparation; easy cleanup. -- Heloise

TIES REVISED

Dear Heloise: Since my husband retired, he never wears neckties anymore. I started thinking about ways to reuse them and came up with a couple of fun ideas. I sewed them together to make an eclectic, colorful tote bag. Or you can use them to create original designs when quilting or making pillows. -- Terri in Massachusetts

Teri, I love these ideas! They can make such meaningful gifts full of memories. -- Heloise

KIDDY POOL

Dear Heloise: If you have a child's wading pool but it's leaky or has seen better days, just fill it with sand and let the kids play in it. -- Trisha in Texas

Trisha, this is a great way to recycle and entertain your kids, especially now that they are at home more. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jack St. Arnold Alchin
Obituaries

Jack St. Arnold Alchin

Jack St. Arnold Alchin, 86, of Lompoc, CA passed away of natural causes, on 27 Mar 2020 at home in Lompoc, CA, surrounded by his family. Jack …

Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, resident of Lompoc died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 65. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

+2
Ignacia Ibarra Moran
Obituaries

Ignacia Ibarra Moran

This day, April 27, 2020, would be our first day without our beloved mother, Ignacia “Nacha” Moran. We would have celebrated her 89th birthday…

Obituaries

David James Campbell

David James Campbell, 88, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Obituaries

Linda Hunt

  • Updated

Linda Hunt, 69, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Ernie Lazos
Obituaries

Ernie Lazos

Ernie Lazos, 55, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California after a long valiant fight against heart disease.

Oscar Santini Fletes
Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, was born on February 8, 1955, In Tijuana, Mexico to Benito and Mary Fletes. Oscar was a Good Husband, Great Dad, Grandfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News