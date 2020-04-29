Hints from Heloise: Credit card blues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: I've had a credit card with an annual fee since 2005. After doing the math, I realized I had paid several hundred dollars in fees over the years. Shocked and determined to fight back, I called the company. They were unable to remove the fee from this point forward, so I closed the account. Enough is enough!

It is important to be aware of the interest and fees on some credit cards. If you're not happy, call the company. If they value your business and you meet the criteria, they may be able to waive, remove or reduce the annual fee and possibly lower your interest rate. We have a voice, and it is time to use it. -- Fed Up in Ohio

GETTING ORGANIZED

Dear Heloise: I have collected logins and passwords for many companies, financial groups, health groups and others that I need to access on my computer. To make it much easier and more organized for myself, I purchased a spiral notebook, made my own alphabet tabs and entered all the logins and passwords from the notes I have accumulated. I wrote the passwords in pencil so I could change them easily whenever I need to.

It is so much easier now to find the logins and passwords when I need them. They are all very organized. -- Baynes H., San Angelo, Texas