Hints from Heloise: Crisp collars

FYI: Back home from camping? Before putting away the cooler, wash it well, dry thoroughly, then sprinkle the inside with baking soda. You'll have a fresh-smelling cooler for your next adventure. -- Heloise

GLAD I DID!

Dear Heloise: I read your recent column about children giving their technically challenged parents new technology, and it made me want to write to you.

My son insisted that I learn to use a smart phone, so after listening to his valid arguments, I gave in. I have to say that I'm glad I did. I'm especially fond of the calendar feature. I use it to remember annual occurrences such as birthdays, dentist visits, pet vaccinations and doctors' appointments. I've even learned to use the feature that allows you to see each other while talking. Now I get to see my grandkids more often. -- Millie in Nebraska