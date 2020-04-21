Hints from Heloise: Crispy bacon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Heloise: We love the taste of crispy bacon. Disposing of all that hot, melted fat can be a problem. When the end edge of the package of my uncooked bacon has at least an inch or more of solid fat, I use my kitchen shears and cut that cold, solid fat off and throw it in the trash while it is still cold and solid. When I cook my bacon, it has less fat to melt. -- Sid, via email

COOKIES FROM CAKE MIX

Dear Heloise: I really enjoy your hints and recipes in the Express-News, especially the recipe for making cookies using a box of cake mix. Unfortunately, I have misplaced your recipe. Could you please reprint it? -- Margaret D., San Antonio, Texas

Margaret, the cookies from cake mix is one of our most often-requested recipes, so here it is:

You'll need:

1 box cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil