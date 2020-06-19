Hints from Heloise: Deodorant stains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: Please help me out. Any ideas on how to remove underarm shirt stains caused by deodorant? I read your answers in our local newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian. -- Thomas D., Bakersfield

Thomas, these stubborn stains might need a little work. Start by rubbing prewash or liquid laundry detergent directly on the stain. Then wash in the hottest water safe for the fabric. If the stain persists, soak the area in white household vinegar for 30 minutes and follow by washing the garment in an enzyme detergent or use oxygen bleach.

Underarm stains from deodorant and antiperspirant can be caused by washing your clothes in cold water, which doesn't break down the deodorant or antiperspirant buildup. -- Heloise

MILDEW ON LOVESEAT

Dear Heloise: Here in Florida, I have a loveseat on my screened-in back porch. Because of the humidity, it is showing signs of mildew. What can I use to clean it, and is there a spray I can get to prevent this from happening again? -- Margie, Belleview, Fla.