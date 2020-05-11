Hints from Heloise: Don't assume
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Don't assume

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today's Sound Off is about assumptions:

Dear Heloise: First, I'd like to thank you for supplying an actual physical address to contact you. Everyone else in the country seems to think, incorrectly, that we all have a computer, so they only give an online address. They discriminate against the many of us who, by choice, do not have a computer or are unable to receive a signal. If they would do like you have and provide a physical address, then everyone would be able to contact them or respond to their message. -- Bill M., Staunton, Vir.

Bill, I have to agree with you. Besides computers, so many people think everyone has a cellphone, and a great many people, especially the retired or the elderly, don't have one and don't want one. While cellphones and computers are common in our world, for some they're just an additional expense they can live without. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for old CDs:

* Hang from tree branches as reflectors to keep birds away.

* Use as coasters under your drinks.

* Have your children make ornaments out of them or use in craft projects.

* Use as a paint palette. -- Heloise

SPONGE HOLDER

Dear Heloise: I found one of those old wire napkin holders in a thrift store. Now I keep it by the sink to hold my sponges so they can thoroughly dry out. No more stinky sponges. -- Courtney in South Dakota

HARD WATER

Dear Heloise: I have terrible hard water deposits in my beautiful glass vases. How do I clean them? -- Alice in Texas

Alice, just soak the vases in a solution of vinegar and water for about an hour or two. Then wipe them clean with a sponge or piece of nylon netting. -- Heloise

EMPTY BOTTLE

Dear Heloise: When one of my perfume bottles runs out of perfume, I place it with the cap off in one of my dresser drawers to give a nice scent to everything in there. It also lasts much longer than a sachet. -- Crystal in Missouri

ICE CREAM CONE

Dear Heloise: Here's a hint worth trying: I take a flat-bottom ice cream cone and fill it with dirt, then plant a tiny seedling in it. Then I plant the entire thing, cone and all, in the garden. The cone provides protection and nutrients for the plant. -- Rita in Mississippi

ADDRESS LABELS

Dear Heloise: I love to read and don't mind lending books to other people, but I always put an address label on the inside of the book's binder so it reminds people who owns the book. This prevents misunderstandings.

These same labels also come in handy when I have to give out my address. People can read the label, but I'm not so certain they can read my handwriting. -- Shelley in Vermont

Essential Ron Colone: A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

Regarding time we spend on phones

Regarding time we spend on phones

I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…

Personal and collective memories

Personal and collective memories

There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …

Comparing friends and trampolines

Comparing friends and trampolines

Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…

Some types of happiness are healthier

Some types of happiness are healthier

There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …

More freedom, not more happiness

More freedom, not more happiness

It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Robert A. Hill

Robert A. Hill of Lompoc, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 89. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Ernie Lazos
Obituaries

Ernie Lazos

Ernie Lazos, 55, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California after a long valiant fight against heart disease.

Obituaries

Marcella L. Distefano

Marcella L. Distefano formerly of Lompoc, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 60. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Herbert Roy Pacheco

Herbert Roy Pacheco, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Insensitive question leaves grieving mother speechless

DEAR ABBY: My daughter unexpectedly died very recently. A "friend" called today asking how I was doing (quarantine, food, pet food, etc). Then she asked me the most unnerving question: "Do you have 'June' with you?" I was floored. So many thoughts came rushing at me at once. June was disabled since birth. She went to live in a group home nine years ago. The friend knew I brought her home for weekends.

Oscar Santini Fletes
Obituaries

Oscar Santini Fletes

Oscar Santini Fletes, was born on February 8, 1955, In Tijuana, Mexico to Benito and Mary Fletes. Oscar was a Good Husband, Great Dad, Grandfa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News