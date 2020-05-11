Hints from Heloise: Don't assume

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's Sound Off is about assumptions:

Dear Heloise: First, I'd like to thank you for supplying an actual physical address to contact you. Everyone else in the country seems to think, incorrectly, that we all have a computer, so they only give an online address. They discriminate against the many of us who, by choice, do not have a computer or are unable to receive a signal. If they would do like you have and provide a physical address, then everyone would be able to contact them or respond to their message. -- Bill M., Staunton, Vir.

Bill, I have to agree with you. Besides computers, so many people think everyone has a cellphone, and a great many people, especially the retired or the elderly, don't have one and don't want one. While cellphones and computers are common in our world, for some they're just an additional expense they can live without. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for old CDs:

* Hang from tree branches as reflectors to keep birds away.

* Use as coasters under your drinks.

* Have your children make ornaments out of them or use in craft projects.