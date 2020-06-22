Hints from Heloise: Get the facts

CHOOSE METAL OVER PLASTIC

Dear Heloise: You can buy metal forks, knives and spoons at the dollar store very cheaply for when you have a party or barbecue. Then just throw them in the dishwasher for the next party. Never buy plastic again! -- Janice C., Mobile, Ala.

Janice, that is an excellent idea. The metal cutlery can be reused many times, which is cost-saving. It also means less plastic goes into a landfill. Great hint! -- Heloise

IT'S TOO LOUD

Dear Heloise: I agree with a comment in a previous column about loud music over the top of TV shows. I also cannot hear or understand what they are speaking. That is when I change the channel or turn off the TV. How can the shows' producers think this is a good idea? -- Rita, Hondo, Texas

Rita, I can understand your frustration. Loud music can ruin your enjoyment of a program. Perhaps you should write to the producers of the show. They might make a few changes. I often wonder why they need music at all during some programs. -- Heloise

DRIP DRY