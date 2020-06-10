Hints from Heloise: Kitchen clutter

FYI: The wedding cake as we know it today originated with the wedding of Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany to Princess Helena of Waldeck and Pyrmont in 1882.

SLICING AVOCADOS

Dear Heloise: My family loves my guacamole, so I always have several avocados at different degrees of firmness in my refrigerator, ready to use.

I've found that the fastest way to make guacamole is to cut the avocado in half lengthwise. To remove the pit, I tap it with a knife, then give it a little twist. The pit lifts right out. Then I make several crisscross cuts into the flesh of the avocado before scooping it out with a spoon. This makes mashing the avocado much easier! -- Maria in Arizona

MUSHROOM MECHANICS

Dear Heloise: I love mushrooms in so many dishes, but every time I try to prepare them, they are either rubbery or mushy. What am I doing wrong? -- Darla in Tennessee

Darla, here is a list of some Do's and Don'ts to help you:

* Do refrigerate them as soon as you get home.

* Do store them in a paper bag, rather than plastic.