Hints from Heloise: Lost house key

Dear Heloise: About a week ago I lost my house key. It was a frustrating moment when I discovered I couldn't get into my house. A locksmith charged me $100 to open my door and to make a new house key for me. I never wanted this to happen again, so I put an extra house key in an empty pill bottle with a tight lid, and hot glued a stone on top. I buried it in my garden. The only thing above ground is the stone. I never have to worry about being locked out again. -- Karen in Massachusetts

A COUPLE OF HINTS

Dear Heloise: I go swimming a couple of times a week and always rinse out my swimsuit and swim shoes when I get home. I find that putting a little vinegar in the water gets rid of the chlorine smell in the suit and shoes.

Another hint that helps me when I sew is to slip a piece of white paper under the presser foot on the machine when threading the needle. The reflection of light from the white paper makes the needle's eye more visible and easier to see. -- Annie in Nebraska

BALANCING ACT