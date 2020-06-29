Hints from Heloise: No more distracted driving

* Make into a desk and use for home office storage.

* For storage in the garage.

* Convert into a mini bar or craft center.

* Use as a pantry for extra storage of canned goods, paper towels, etc.

PARKING SAFETY

Dear Heloise: This hint is for anyone shopping with small children: Instead of trying to park nearest the store, try to get a space next to the cart return. There is usually a cart there you can grab to put the child in right away. This reduces carrying and/or worrying about the child running off in a parking lot. Then when done shopping and putting items in the car and the child in a car seat, you do not have to leave (or carry) the little one to return the cart. The cart return will be close at hand. This is safer and easier for you both. -- Stephanie H., Rockingham, Vir.

Stephanie, that's a very good point. It's best not to leave your child for even a minute. -- Heloise

SCAM CALLS

Dear Heloise: The "Can you hear me" scam calls are back. The call could appear to be from a local number, so you might be more inclined to answer it. When you do answer, the caller will try to get you to say "yes" so they can use your voice to authorize some sort of payment for goods and services, or they can then sell your telephone number as "active" to other telemarketers. Please tell your readers to say nothing. Just hang up on these callers. -- Lydia in Texas

