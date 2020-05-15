Hints from Heloise: Sniff about

My son and I came up with a solution to assure he would know to actually check on me. When I get up in the morning, I text him a message. For example: "I am up now and am fine." At bedtime, the message would be: "Going to bed now." If he failed to get one of these messages, he would know something was wrong. Maybe this can help others in the same situation. -- Carolyn N., Elizabethtown, Ky.

Carolyn, this is a great use of today's technology, and I'm sure it's a comfort to you and your son. We all need to keep an eye out for each other. You never know who just might need a helping hand. -- Heloise

I SHAWL BE WARM

Dear Heloise: Why put all your pretty shawls away for the summer? I keep one on the back of a chair, because sometimes the air conditioner can get chilly. -- Faye M., Youngstown, Ohio

PUPPY POSES

Dear Heloise: When we got a puppy for my toddler son, we started a great family tradition. We take a picture each year of the dog and my son in the same pose. It's fun and inspiring to see how these two change throughout the years. -- Bill in Illinois

TURN ME INSIDE OUT