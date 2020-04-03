Hints from Heloise: Travel scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: With summer coming, a lot of people will be traveling abroad, but there are some common scams they should be on the alert for if they want to avoid being taken advantage of.

* Sometimes a taxi driver will tell you that your hotel is closed or burned down. However, he'll tell you he knows of another place as good or better. Stop the taxi, get out and get another driver. Do not go to the hotel the driver is suggesting. Always confirm your reservation before traveling to avoid this kind of scam.

* Phony police officers will stop you and demand to see your passport and wallet. Once you hand over these items, the fake officers disappear. Don't give them anything until you see their badge numbers, names and proof that they are real police officers.

* Someone calls your hotel room and asks to confirm booking details. They ask for credit card information. Never give them your credit card details or any other financial information. -- James in Nevada

FABRIC PILLING

Dear Heloise: I read the Sound Offs, and I have one that has been bothering me for a very long time.