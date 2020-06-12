Hints from Heloise: Utility scam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Readers: Many of us have lost our jobs or have less income and are now struggling financially. The utility companies know this, and most have been understanding about slow payment of bills. Scammers, however, are using this time to cheat you out of money you can't afford to lose. Someone pretending to be from your utility company might call or visit in person and demand payment then and there.

Utility companies always send letters about your payment status and would rather work out some sort of payment schedule than shut off your utilities. So, beware of the following:

* Scammers might call and say you overpaid and ask for banking information, claiming to send the refund directly to your bank account. It's a lie. Don't give out any financial information about your bank account.

* Utility companies do not call and ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or any other unusual form of payment.

Don't be frightened by these scammers, even if they threaten to cut off your utilities. They're using scare tactics. Don't be fooled! -- Heloise

DON'T FORGET