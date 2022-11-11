Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: With the holidays upon us, I love having a big dinner at my home for my family and friends. We have the adult's table and the children's table. For the children's table, I cover it with thick white paper that comes on a roll and tape it down under the edges of the table. Then, I get out crayons, colored pencils and markers. Last year, I told them to draw the stable where Jesus was born and the Three Wise Men, along with Mary and Joseph. One of the very young kids got a little confused and drew three pilgrims, one of which was presenting Mary and Joseph with a baked turkey. Still, it kept them busy and out of the kitchen while dinner was being prepared. -- Mavis H., Seneca Falls, New York

Mavis, that is a great idea for the children. I had one reader write and tell me that she does something very similar but on blank place mats. Either way, most children enjoy being creative. -- Heloise

