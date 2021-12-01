The first of three holiday Makers Markets will debut Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, showcasing a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans.

On display and for sale this weekend will be wood crafts by Scott Bruhn; jewelry by Diana Paul; gifts and hand-dyed scarves by Emily Abello; and jewelry and paper gifts by Lori McConnell.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, a separate set of artisans to showcase their works will be Georganne Alex and her art-wear bags and scarves; Kristen Bates with her Danish-inspired and beaded jewelry; Mary Ann Manmone’s functional needle arts; and Mark Infanti’s turned and hand-carved wood crafts.

The Makers Market will conclude on Dec. 18 with Syd McCutcheon’s modern take on folk arts and crafts; ceramics by Shelley Nakano; and Mary Stanley’s fiber arts for all ages.

There is no charge for admission.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.