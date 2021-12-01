Nakano ceramics.jpg

Shelley Nakano will showcase her handmade ceramics at the Saturday, Dec. 18, Elverhoj Museum holiday Makers Market.

 Contributed

The first of three holiday Makers Markets will debut Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, showcasing a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans. 

On display and for sale this weekend will be wood crafts by Scott Bruhn; jewelry by Diana Paul; gifts and hand-dyed scarves by Emily Abello; and jewelry and paper gifts by Lori McConnell.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, a separate set of artisans to showcase their works will be Georganne Alex and her art-wear bags and scarves; Kristen Bates with her Danish-inspired and beaded jewelry; Mary Ann Manmone’s functional needle arts; and Mark Infanti’s turned and hand-carved wood crafts.

The Makers Market will conclude on Dec. 18 with Syd McCutcheon’s modern take on folk arts and crafts; ceramics by Shelley Nakano; and Mary Stanley’s fiber arts for all ages.

There is no charge for admission.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.

 

 

0
0
0
0
0