California native plants seem like they should be very appropriate for home gardens. In the wild, they require neither irrigation nor maintenance. They are quite satisfied with local climate and soil.

Of course, gardening with natives is not so simple. Home gardens are very different from wild ecosystems.

Furthermore, wild ecosystems here are very different from wild ecosystems elsewhere.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

