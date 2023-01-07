Chilled lemonade certainly is nice when the weather gets warm during summer. Orange juice also seems to be more appropriate to warm weather.

In fact, most citrus fruit seems to be more summery than wintery. Yet, most of it ripens through winter.

Mandarin oranges are more perishable than most other citrus fruit, so are best long before warmer weather.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

