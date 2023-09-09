Cool season vegetables are the first clue. Now that they are seasonal, cool season color is also seasonal. Both comply with similar schedules.

Their cool season centers around winter, including portions of spring and autumn.

Some prefer to start early. Some prefer a later start. They also finish at variable times through spring. Some perform until summer.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

