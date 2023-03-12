Maya Angelou likely enjoyed gardening. She said, "In diversity there is beauty and there is strength". That is how the healthiest of ecosystems, including home gardens, function.

Vegetable gardens are generally diverse. However, each group of a particular vegetable is rather homogenous. Crop rotation can compensate with diversity through the seasons.

Crop rotation is growing different vegetables in particular places from season to season.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

