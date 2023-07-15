Seed is the most familiar source of much of the vegetation that inhabits home gardens.

It is the origin of almost all vegetables and most annual flowers. Some seed grows directly into its gardens. Some grows in nurseries to become saleable young plants.

Seed is not the only method of propagation though. Cuttings, division and layering are as productive.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

