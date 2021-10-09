Fall color to fall for | Tony Tomeo

Autumn is also fall here. Actually, "fall" is the more popular term. It had been the popular name in England during the 16th century while the (generally) French name, "autumn," became more common during the 17th century. Yet, both names remained in use in the American colonies.
That is why autumn foliar color is more simply fall color.
The natural fall color in New England, the Appalachian Mountains, the Rocky Mountains and the Great North Woods is famously exquisite. So many of the native deciduous trees develop remarkable fall color in response to local weather conditions. These same trees might not get sufficient chill to develop comparable fall color in milder climates of Florida.
In most regions of California, natural fall color is limited by the ability of native species to develop such color. Bigleaf maple and the various poplars turn bright yellow with a slight chill but are not abundant. Even when chilled, the foliage of most other native deciduous trees simply shrivels and falls without much color. Most of the native trees are evergreen.
Therefore, most of the best local fall color is provided by exotic (non-native) tree species. Such trees not only develop remarkable fall color but do so in response to minimal chill. Sweetgum, flowering pear, Chinese pistache and ginkgo are four trees that most reliably develop brilliant fall color where winter weather is mild. None are native. All are popular.
Ginkgo turns brilliant yellow. The other three display various colors that range from bright yellow to fiery orange to rich red and burgundy. Their colorful foliage lingers longer than that of other deciduous trees. Sweetgum and flowering pear might retain fall color until succumbing to rain in winter. Of course, these are not the only options for reliable fall color.
No tree is perfect. Although very colorful in autumn, sweetgum is notoriously structurally deficient, and produces obnoxiously spiked fruiting structures. Flowering pear is innately susceptible to fire blight. All deciduous trees drop leaves, which need raking. Trees must conform to their situational limitations, as well as their particular landscape applications.
Highlight: Chinese pistache
Those who crave fall color in mild climates should appreciate Chinese pistache, Pistacia chinensis. It is happy to provide fiery yellow, orange and red color in response to a slight chill. Actually, it retains its colorful foliage later into the season with mild chill than it does with frosty weather. Rain eventually dislodges all of its deciduous foliage through winter.
Because it is so resilient to harsh situations, Chinese pistache is popular as a street tree. Pruning is necessary to establish adequate clearance of broad limbs over roadways and sidewalks. Since roots can be shallow with regular watering, root barriers should protect nearby pavement. However, established trees do not need regular watering, if any at all.
Old Chinese pistache trees, as well as those that grow wild from seed, are either male or female. Female trees produce tiny but annoyingly abundant fruit. Modern cultivars are all male and, therefore, fruitless. They may get more than 40 feet tall, with broad canopies. The pinnately compound leaves are just about 8 inches long.
Although neither as prominent nor as popular on the West Coast as it is in other regions of North America, fall color can be incorporated into gardens here.
Need some help in the garden? Tony Tomeo is here for you
Are you looking to start a garden, upgrade your garden or maybe you need help with a complete overhaul. Our columnist Tony Tomeo has the knowledge that you need to make your neighbors, friends and family green with envy. See a new column online, or in print every week.
Shade trees are no longer appreciated like they had been. Only half a century ago, they were important components of suburban landscapes. Big …
Wildflowers have been quite a fad. Relative to most fads, they are not so impractical. For some situations, they are a good excuse to waste le…
Weeds are constantly a problem here. There is no season in which every sort of weed is inactive. As some annual types finish dispersing seed a…
No one really hibernates here. Well, ground squirrels might, but they are unlikely to be a problem in refined home gardens. Winter weather is …
Cool season (or winter) vegetables are now finishing their season. Some continue to produce later than others. Eventually though, they all suc…
Spring bulbs lack immediate gratification. They will, of course, justify their habitation of the garden as they bloom next spring. For now, th…
For centuries, fruit trees have been bred to produce unnaturally abundant and unnaturally big fruit. That has worked out well for those who en…
Early spring bloom is best. That is simply how the schedule of the majority of flowers works. The priority of flowers is pollination. Pollinat…
Forests lack gardeners. In the wild, there is no one to rake fallen leaves or blow them away. Foliage falls from trees and onto the ground, wh…
Fertilizer, in simple terms, helps plants grow. It provides a bit more of what growing plants crave. In some situations, it compensates for nu…
Weather has no thermostat. There is no automation. It is naturally variable. Weather is constantly changing like, well . . . the weather. We t…
Broccoli grows slowly from seed. Whether it goes directly into the garden, or into flats for later transplant, broccoli seed should get sown b…
Many who enjoy gardening appreciate fragrant flowers. Many grow particular flowers specifically for their fragrance. Yet, not many consider wh…
Seed that is available in hardware stores and nurseries came from somewhere. Plants just like those that such seed grows into produced it. Som…
California native plants are logical options for the gardens and landscapes of California. It is only natural. They are already happy with the…
Those who enjoy gardening where winter weather is harsh likely know what sun scald is. It happens late in winter, if exposed bark warms enough…
With few exceptions, plants dislike confinement of their roots. They prefer to be in the ground where they can disperse roots freely. Housepla…
Bedding plants that go into the garden in spring are generally warm season or summer annuals. They should perform through summer until the wea…
Vegetation make people feel closer to nature. It is, after all, what most of us expect to see out in the wild. Most vegetation that is observe…
None of the most problematic rodents here hibernate completely. Only ground squirrels hibernate, but they are rare, and tend to avoid home gar…
Weeding is not much fun. Some of us might enjoy the relaxing monotony of productive weeding. Realistically though, most of us would prefer to …
Contrary to what the pleasant weather suggests, it is still winter. Most plants are resisting the temptation to break dormancy prematurely. Th…