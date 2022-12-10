Seasons here may seem to be less extreme than they are within other climates.

Summer warmth is rarely too hot, and when it is, it does not continue for too long.

Winter chill may be insufficient for some plants that rely on it to sustain their winter dormancy. Autumn and spring are as notable for the first and last seasonal rain as for colorful foliage and bloom.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

