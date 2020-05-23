Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden opens family planting project to public

In lieu of the educational workshops, events and community programs that are usually held onsite throughout the year, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is offering safe community activities for families to continue enjoying their time on the 2-acre managed oasis.
Some socially distant and self-directed activities being hosted include scavenger hunts, volunteering opportunities and a family planting project coordinated by Arden Stacy of Dunn School.
The botanical garden is setting out plants along the west end of the garden for families to plant on the grounds at their own leisure.
Participants can select a plant of their choice and find its matching stake out in the garden for designated planting. Participants are asked to bring their own tools to avoid sharing.
Cucurbita foetidissima, known as coyote melon, is a flowering plant that's part of the squash family.
To share family projects, the botanic garden is inviting participants to photograph their works and tag them at facebook.com/SantaYnezValleyBotanicGarden or instagram.com/syvbotanicgarden/ or email them at contact@syvbotanicgarden.org
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is a non-profit organization, 100% operated by volunteers. It boasts nearly 100 mature trees and countless native flowers, shrubs and plants.
First, an introduction. My name is Jim Rice and I am the president of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association. We are a group of hobbyists from Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley that either keep beehives or are interested in honeybees and other pollinators. We hold monthly meetings that cover a variety of topics as we share what we have learned with other members. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at the Flying Goat Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit A at 6:30 p.m. With these articles, I hope to offer valuable information to the general public about bees.
Acer macrophyllum, known as bigleaf maple or Oregon maple, is a large deciduous tree native to Western North America, and dons the largest lea…
Bedding plants typically get cycled into and out of the garden, according to the seasons, but some of them may have more potential than they get credit for.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.