Home gardens are becoming shadier. Modern homes are taller to fit closer together.

Modern fences are taller to compensate. Densely evergreen trees and large shrubbery compensate more. Taller homes and fences, and denser vegetation, shade more of their smaller modern parcels. Not much sunlight can reach the soil of modern home gardens.

Portions of a garden that are too shady for gardening are not necessarily useless.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0