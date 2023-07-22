All weeds are plants. Not all plants are weeds. Weeds are a specifiable subset of plants.

Specifically, weeds are plants that grow wildly where they are undesirable. Similarly, dirt is likely soil, although it could be anything that is dirty.

Soil is not merely dirt, though. Dirt is soil or a similar matter, where it is undesirable. Plants and weeds know the difference.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

