Narcissus, including daffodil, started to bloom during all that earlier torrential rain. Those that bloomed after the rain stood up a bit better than those that started earlier.

Crocus are stouter so are more resilient. Hyacinth are both relatively stouter and slightly later.

While such spring bulbs contend with late wintry weather, it is about time to add summer bulbs.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

