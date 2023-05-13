It does not happen often. The average frequency is about 10 to 15 years. However, it occurred in both 2017 and 2019, prior to this spring. That is enough for 30 to 45 years!

The current superbloom is only now finishing locally. It may continue through most of May near the coast farther north. The best bloomers enjoy the Mediterranean climate.

Climate is the typical and seasonal weather pattern of a region. The local Mediterranean climate is typically mild and somewhat arid. Almost all rain occurs between late autumn and early spring. Rain is otherwise rare.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

