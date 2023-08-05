There is no doubt about it. Weeds are sustainable. Otherwise, they would not be weeds.

By definition, they grow where they are undesirable. Less sustainable vegetation should be less invasive. Also, it should be less resistant to eradication than most familiar weeds are.

Unfortunately, also by definition, weeds are undesirable. They cannot become fads.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

