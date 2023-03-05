Warm season vegetables, or summer vegetables, can occupy a garden systematically.

A few lingering cool season vegetables may continue production for a while. Warm season vegetable plants can replace them as they finish. Several warm season vegetable plants should start as early as possible. Others grow in a few later phases through their season.

For example, indeterminate tomato plants are productive throughout their entire season. They can start as soon as convenient. However, determinate tomato plants produce only for two weeks or so.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

