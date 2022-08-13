Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: We just bought laminated floors for our home, but the guys who installed them didn't leave any instructions on how to care for them. What are the do's and don'ts of laminated floors? -- June W., Gadsden, Alabama

June, here are some hints to care for your new floor:

1. Remember that the number one enemy of any floor is dirt. Those tiny grains of dirt or sand will eventually wear down the finish on your floor, so vacuum your floors frequently. Use a dust pad with a disposable pad.

