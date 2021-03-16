Judith Dale: Why we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching on March 17, I was curious as to why we in the United States continue to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, who died March 17, 460 AD -- over 1,500 year ago? I found two main reasons.
The first reason we celebrate the holiday is due to romantic legends and myths surrounding St. Patrick, which made him an interesting and heroic character. St. Patrick, whose original name was Maewyn Succat, was born to wealthy Roman parents in Britain. At the age of 16, he was taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders who attacked his family’s estate. They transported him to Ireland where he spent six years in captivity. During this time, he worked as a shepherd, outdoors and away from people. Lonely and afraid, he turned to his religion for solace, becoming a devout Christian.
It is also believed that he first began to dream of converting the Irish people to Christianity during his captivity. He eventually escaped and walked 200 miles to the Irish coast and begged his way onto a ship to Britain. For the next 15 years, he studied to become a priest; and after this ordination he took the name Patrick and returned to Ireland with the mission to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity.
Familiar with the Irish language and culture, Patrick chose to incorporate traditional ritual into his lessons of Christianity instead of attempting to eradicate native Irish beliefs. For instance, he used bonfires to celebrate Easter, since the Irish were used to honoring their gods with fire. He also superimposed a sun, a powerful Irish symbol, onto the Christian cross to create what is now called a Celtic cross, so that veneration of the symbol would seem more natural to the Irish. Although there were a small number of Christians on the island when Patrick arrived, most Irish practiced a nature-based pagan religion.
The Irish culture centered on a rich tradition of oral legend and myth. When this is considered, it is no surprise that the story of St. Patrick’s life became exaggerated over the centuries. After all, spinning exciting tales to remember history has always been part of the Irish way of life.
The second reason we celebrate, according to my research, is because of the prevalence of Irish culture in the United States. There are approximately 33 million U.S. citizens with Irish ancestry, which is over 10.6 percent of our population. (Germans are the highest ethnic group with 46 million people, or 14.7 percent of our population.)
Irish historically immigrants came in two waves: those from Ireland mainly of Scottish and English ancestry and immigrated to the south and northwestern part of the United States (between 1717 and 1775) to become farmers; and the 1.7 million Irish that immigrated to bigger cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago between 1840 and 1860, as a result of the Great Irish Famine of the 1840s. This second group became part of the labor force that built canals, roads and railroads, allowing for Western expansion.
There are many books on the history of the Irish in America online, and of course, you can always visit your local library, where the staff would be more than happy to help.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all -- Irish or not.
