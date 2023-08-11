Dear Heloise: I have an adjustable bed that I need to raise and lower due to breathing difficulties. There was also a remote for it that I seemed to occasionally lose or knock off the night stand. I'd have to get up in the middle of the night and hunt for my remote. Then, while I was in the hospital, my sister came for a visit to help me, and she took the remote, slipped it into a sock and pinned it to my bed. Now I always know where it is.
As a bonus, I can just slip my hand inside the sock and press the control buttons to raise and lower my bed. -- Patty W., Parma, Ohio
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Dear Heloise: Last Christmas, I got the best gift of all. My granddaughter bought a large wall calendar and circled all important dates in yellow. My son and daughter's birthdays are there, as well as doctor's appointments, club meeting dates, and other important data.
On the very last page is a blank sheet where she wrote down everyone's phone number, including my doctor's and dentist's numbers. Family members were also there, as well as the phone numbers of my friends, which I sometimes forget. She even listed the security code to my alarm system.
This year for Christmas, I'm going to ask her to do the same thing because it's so handy to have all this information in one easy-to-reach spot. -- Helen S., Lexington, Kentucky
Dear Heloise: I have two cats who are messy eaters. Their food often ended up sliding off their dishes and onto the floor. So, I took an old bath towel, folded it in half, and placed it under their bowls. When it get too messy, I shake it outside, then toss it in the laundry.
This is a great use for old towels that have gotten ratty-looking. -- Judith H., New Haven, Connecticut
Dear Heloise: My husband and I try to watch our calorie intake because we love to ski in the winter, but having extra pounds just makes it harder for us. So, instead of using bread for our sandwiches, I roll things like chicken or tuna salad in large Romaine lettuce leaves. I've learned to be inventive using Romaine in place of bread, even using it in place of taco shells. -- Veronica M., Casper, Wyoming
Dear Heloise: When we bought a new microwave oven, I saved the glass plate from the old oven. It's the perfect thing to use when cutting veggies or meat. I also use it after I take a pizza out of the oven; I just set it onto the glass plate and cut it into slices. -- Etta C., Bend, Oregon
Dear Reader: Just a friendly reminder: Energy is a valuable resource. Be sure to set your thermostat at 77 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. If possible, open your windows and let the fresh air in at night. Turn off lights that aren't in use and unplug your coffee pots. It's our world, so let's make sure that we take care of it. -- Heloise