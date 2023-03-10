Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: My eyebrows tend to grow downward. I finally found a way to push them up and make them stay up. At night, I use petroleum jelly to push and keep them up, but during the day, I take a clean toothbrush and wet the bristles, then run it across a bar of soap. I brush my eyebrows upward, and because of the soap, they stay up all day. This gives my eyebrows a soft, feathery look at a very inexpensive price. -- Natalie S., Deltona, Florida

Natalie, I do the very same thing with my eyebrows. Who says beauty has to cost a fortune? So many things for our beauty regimen are easy to do and can be achieved by using simple products that are inexpensive. Thanks for writing. -- Heloise

