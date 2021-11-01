Members of the Lompoc Police and Fire departments were honored by La Purisima students who expressed their gratitude during a school assembly on Oct. 27.

Students in grades K-8 gathered to present Officer Elizabeth Renner, Officer Nelson Maldonado, Cpl. Mark Powell, Community Service Officer Cuevas and Officer Robert Dugan with handwritten thank-you cards.

According to Dugan, the primary question asked by students at the assembly was, “Are the tires on the ARV bulletproof?”

Dugan issued a thank-you to students: "We are extremely honored by the presentation and support of the community."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0