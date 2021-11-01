Members of the Lompoc Police and Fire departments were honored by La Purisima students who expressed their gratitude during a school assembly on Oct. 27.
Students in grades K-8 gathered to present Officer Elizabeth Renner, Officer Nelson Maldonado, Cpl. Mark Powell, Community Service Officer Cuevas and Officer Robert Dugan with handwritten thank-you cards.
According to Dugan, the primary question asked by students at the assembly was, “Are the tires on the ARV bulletproof?”
Dugan issued a thank-you to students: "We are extremely honored by the presentation and support of the community."