Leadership Lompoc Valley is now accepting applications for its 2021-22 program slated for Sept. 24 through May 24, 2022. The deadline to apply is July 23.

The program will kick off Sept. 24 with a two-day orientation retreat designed to introduce participants to the program and the general concept of leadership, a program spokeswoman said.

The event will conclude with a banquet for participants and their guests, Leadership Lompoc Valley board members and the 2021 Leadership Award winner.

Program participants are encouraged to work cohesively in planning and coordinating a class project that benefits the local community.

Past classes have raised money to buy laptops for the Boys & Girls Club, donated a forklift for the Lompoc Food Pantry and organized a supply drive for the BridgeHouse Homeless Shelter, the spokeswoman said.

As part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to explore Lompoc while networking with local leaders via a series of special monthly topic days from October through May.

Visiting guest speakers and expert panels will cover issues of public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business and military and aerospace. Topic days also will include tours of local businesses and agencies.

Tuition is $700 and covers all program-related costs, as well as meals. Employers are invited to sponsor applicants, and partial sponsorships are available for those needing financial assistance.

A limit of 20 participants will be selected by the organization's board of trustees based on their commitment to the community and leadership skills, the spokeswoman noted.

To apply, download an application at www.lompoc.com/llv.html and submit it to the Chamber of Commerce.

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lompoc Valley is located at 111 South I St. in Lompoc.

For questions, email LLV@lompoc.com or call 805-736-4567.

