A pastry chef with whisk and mixing bowls are part of Bill Villbrecht’s work on Saturday during Solvang’s inaugural Lego Building Competition. He planned to make two chefs standing in front of a pastry display case.
Mariann Asanuma holds LEGO pastries in a bakery display case that is part of her entry in Solvang’s inaugural Lego Building Competition. Asanuma is the world’s first female freelance Lego artist and former master model designer at Legoland California.
Len Wood, Contributor
Chris Wight, of Los Angeles, works on his LEGO Viking ship on Saturday during Solvang’s inaugural Lego Building Competition.
LEGO steam rises from a mug of hot cocoa, made by Amy Levier, of Los Angeles, on Saturday during Solvang’s inaugural Lego Building Competition.
Downtown Solvang was filled with frenzy Saturday as 10 professional Lego builders worked to construct the best build during the city's inaugural building competition.
Onlookers swarmed competitor project tents to witness local history in the making. Each builder was tasked with fabricating a creative version of one of Solvang's five Danish bakeries with colorful plastic bricks.
The weekend event picks back up at noon Sunday, when judging will take place at the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.
An awards ceremony celebrating the top three builders is set to follow at 1 p.m.
The Lego brand was founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen. The event is a nod to Solvang's Danish heritage.
Photos: Inaugural Lego brick-building competition in Downtown Solvang
