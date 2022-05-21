STEM award winners
Buy Now

A group shot of the STEM Expo award winners at the Lompoc High School gymnasium.

 Contributed

Vandenberg Space Force Base has announced the winners in the 37th annual Central Coast 2022 STEM Expo competition.

3rd-4th Grade Award Winners:

3rd place, $50 to fourth graders from La Honda Elementary, “Where are the most germs in school” — Azelia Vivian, Hugo Rodriquez, Leyvi Valenzeula and Sergio Mendoza

2nd place, $75 to fourth graders from La Honda Elementary, “Which Solar Cooker works Best” — Isabella Francis, Kaydence Brown and Soleil Alvarez 

1st place, $100 to a fourth Grader from Crestview Elementary, “Metal vs Wood which bat hits further” — Brady Schramm

5th-6th Grade Award Winners:

3rd place, $50 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Wonder Worms” — Grayson Knowles

2nd place, $75 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, ”Designing Durability” — Sophia Rodriguez

1st place, $100 to a sixth grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Ready Set Grow” — Hailey Knepper

7th-8th Grade Award Winners:

3rd place, $100 to a seventh grader from Vandenberg Middle School, “How does the brain influence perception based on past experiences” — Caroline Barcomb

2nd place, $150 to a seventh grader at Lompoc Valley Middle School, ”What Materials block a WiFi Signal” — Michelle Medina

1st place, $200 to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Rube Goldberg” — Kaitlyn Wiant and Rayna Dinio

9th-12th Grade Award Winners:

3rd place, $100 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, “An Outside Perspective” — Noah Davis and Raymond Ventura

2nd place, $150 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, ”Does the shape of an object affect it’s distance traveled?” — Alejando Gonzlez and Issac Corona

1st place, $200 to 10th graders from Lompoc High School, “Light vs Artificial Light” — Alexander Roque and Antonio Narciso

Hal Seggerman Award to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Raspberry Pi Magic Mirror” — Alexander Valdez Rivera and Garrett Shields

David Covell Aeronautical Award to a seventh grader from Vandenberg Middle School, “3D Printed Airplane that Flies” — Tyson Luck

George Koopman Engineering Award to eighth graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Rube Goldberg” — Jacob Low and Jet Jacobson

Natural Sciences Award to seventh graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Which one am I” — Kyrsten Byork and Reagan Cheney

Endeavour Center Award to a 12th grader from Lompoc High School, “Web Fluid” — Aaron Hernandez

Best of STEM Expo, $500 Scholarship, seventh grader, Vandenberg Middle School, “Does the strength of a magnet vary with temperature” — Sharli Syed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags