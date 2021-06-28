Community members participate in a Covid healing ceremony in Solvang.
Buy Now

Community members participate in an Infinity Healing Ceremony at Solvang Park on Saturday to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

The greater community banded together at Solvang Park on Saturday morning to honor the estimated 455 people who have died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The hourlong Infinity Healing Ceremony was attended by residents up and down the coast, including Santa Maria resident and Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt who lost her sister Essie to COVID-19 last year. 

Esron Gates of Santa Barbara also joined the celebration of life and held up a personalized memorial rock to honor members of the community who have died from the disease.

Like Gates, other attendees brought a photo or special item in remembrance of their loved ones, which they placed onto a makeshift altar to be blessed and ceremoniously smudged by Elder Alex Zuniga of Santa Maria. 

062621-smt-news-covid-healing-009
Buy Now

A gift of milkweed, known as the host plant for the monarch butterfly, was offered to attendees during the Infinity Healing Ceremony at Solvang Park on Saturday. 

The altar was vibrantly adorned with colorful flora and fauna, painted rocks with messages, nostalgic photos and other personalized keepsakes memorializing those who lost their lives.

Attendees also were invited to leave behind a special stone as part of a memorial art installation.

Area residents Esther Robles, Ignacio Salcedo and Gilbert Salcedo added a rock to the installation in memory of their loved one Maria Salcedo, who died from COVID-19 in February. 

Interspersed throughout the event, local leaders provided blessings and words of healing, including Nakia Zavalla with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians who offered a blessing of the land.

Esther Robles, Ignacio Salcedo and Gilbert Salcedo hold a memorial rock for Maria Salcedo who passed away from Covid in Feburary.
Buy Now

Esther Robles, Ignacio Salcedo and Gilbert Salcedo hold a memorial rock for their loved one Maria Salcedo, who died from COVID-19 in February.

Reflections were provided by Rav Debi Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community and Randall Day from St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Community.

The García Family performed a Mixteco ceremony and Afro Brazilian drumming was presented by Mestre Mariano Silva, from Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara.

The community event was organized and sponsored by Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Healing Justice SB, Latinx and Indigenous Migrant COVID-19 Response Task Force, Corazón del Pueblo: The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, UCSB Health Equity Initiatives and the county of Santa Barbara.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt holds up a memorial rock of her sister who passed away from covid.
Buy Now

Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt holds up a memorial rock in memory of her sister Essie, who died from COVID-19 last year, on Saturday at Solvang Park.
Esron Gates of Santa Barbara holds up a memorial rock of a loved one at the healing ceremony in Solvang.
Buy Now

Esron Gates of Santa Barbara joins the crowd at Saturday's Infinity Healing Ceremony in Solvang Park in holding up a memorial rock to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
Rocks containing names of loved ones who died from Covid were placed in an alter during a healing ceremony in Solvang.
Buy Now

Rocks adorned with the names of loved ones who have died from COVID-19 were placed at an alter during an Infinity Healing Ceremony in Solvang Park on Saturday.
Alex Zuniga of Santa Maria participates in the alter blessing and smudge in Solvang park.
Buy Now

Alex Zuniga of Santa Maria participates in an alter blessing and smudge in Solvang Park during an Infinity Healing Ceremony honoring those who have died from COVID-19. 
062621-smt-news-covid-healing-006
Buy Now

Natalia Bautista, right, of Santa Maria shares words of encouragement with those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 with the help of a translator during an Infinity Healing Ceremony at Solvang Park on Saturday.
062621-smt-news-covid-healing-009
Buy Now

A gift of milkweed, known as the host plant for the monarch butterfly, was offered to attendees during the Infinity Healing Ceremony at Solvang Park on Saturday. 

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0