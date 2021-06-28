The greater community banded together at Solvang Park on Saturday morning to honor the estimated 455 people who have died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.
The hourlong Infinity Healing Ceremony was attended by residents up and down the coast, including Santa Maria resident and Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt who lost her sister Essie to COVID-19 last year.
Esron Gates of Santa Barbara also joined the celebration of life and held up a personalized memorial rock to honor members of the community who have died from the disease.
Like Gates, other attendees brought a photo or special item in remembrance of their loved ones, which they placed onto a makeshift altar to be blessed and ceremoniously smudged by Elder Alex Zuniga of Santa Maria.
The altar was vibrantly adorned with colorful flora and fauna, painted rocks with messages, nostalgic photos and other personalized keepsakes memorializing those who lost their lives.
Attendees also were invited to leave behind a special stone as part of a memorial art installation.
Area residents Esther Robles, Ignacio Salcedo and Gilbert Salcedo added a rock to the installation in memory of their loved one Maria Salcedo, who died from COVID-19 in February.
Interspersed throughout the event, local leaders provided blessings and words of healing, including Nakia Zavalla with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians who offered a blessing of the land.
Reflections were provided by Rav Debi Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community and Randall Day from St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Community.
The García Family performed a Mixteco ceremony and Afro Brazilian drumming was presented by Mestre Mariano Silva, from Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara.
The community event was organized and sponsored by Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Healing Justice SB, Latinx and Indigenous Migrant COVID-19 Response Task Force, Corazón del Pueblo: The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, UCSB Health Equity Initiatives and the county of Santa Barbara.