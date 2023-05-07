050223 Tell Me A Story.jpg

Local literary talents to perform at the May 21 reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," include author and writer Cynthia Carbone Ward, writer and performer Sue Turner-Cray, and playwright and film writer Gerald DiPego.

Three storytellers are inviting local listeners to stop in for an evening of wine and tales at the reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," slated for Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Local literary talents to perform include: Cynthia Carbone Ward, author and writer of "Still Amazed"; Sue Turner-Cray, actress, writer and performer of the one-woman show "Manchester Girl," other plays and TV film roles; and Gerald DiPego, playwright and film writer of "Phenomenon," "Message in a Bottle," "The Forgotten," and "154 and Paradise."

Attendees will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine with storytelling.

