Three storytellers are inviting local listeners to stop in for an evening of wine and tales at the reading salon, "Tell Me a Story," slated for Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Local literary talents to perform include: Cynthia Carbone Ward, author and writer of "Still Amazed"; Sue Turner-Cray, actress, writer and performer of the one-woman show "Manchester Girl," other plays and TV film roles; and Gerald DiPego, playwright and film writer of "Phenomenon," "Message in a Bottle," "The Forgotten," and "154 and Paradise."
Attendees will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine with storytelling.