The Lompoc Aquatic Center will reopen public recreational swimming starting June 28, according to Lompoc Lompoc Parks & Recreation officials.

Public access will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Presale entry will be available for purchase from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. on scheduled recreation swim days, a spokesperson said.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4.50 for youth and teens. Proper swim attire is required.

The aquatic center area features two 125-foot water slides, a shallow lap pool and more than 20 interactive features, including twin waterslides, water cannons, cargo nets and the giant bucket that dumps water on nearby swimmers.

For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation or call 805-875-AQUA.

