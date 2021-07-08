Local resident and 1954 Grinnell College graduate Joan Fuhrman Jones was honored by her alma mater's alumni council for her artistic excellence and years of community service, the college recently announced.

Grinnell College is a private liberal arts college located in Iowa that offers personalized learning for intellectually engaged students, according to its website.

"Jones embodies Grinnell College’s commitment to educating students to navigate the world’s complexities and contribute responsibly to the common good," the spokeswoman said.

The artist accepted the award June 3 via a video broadcast during the college's virtual alumni reunion.

An art education at Grinnell College set the stage for 35 years of painting, in which Jones has mainly focused on watercolors and pastels, the spokeswoman said.

Jones has been featured in more than 100 juried shows and competitions and has achieved a distinguished place in the local art community, winning more than 75 awards and prizes, she added.

In addition, Jones dedicated a number of years to various public service roles, serving as a program supervisor for the Young Women's Christian Association, where she created unique activities for teenagers and adults in four different cities.

She also worked in public relations for the American Red Cross Los Angeles chapter, where she organized blood drives, disaster preparedness and news reporting, as well as youth and adult volunteer training.

