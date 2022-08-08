What’s the buzz: National Honey Bee Day is Aug. 18

Jim Rice and Elena Richardson view the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association observation hive at Flying Goat Cellars tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, in Lompoc during the 2018 National Honey Bee community event.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.

Attendance is free and open to members of the public.

During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting. 

 

