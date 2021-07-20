First United Methodist Church of Lompoc is inviting the public to attend an animal blessing community event on Sunday, July 25 at 12 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bring a special furry friend to be blessed at the church in exchange for a bag/can of dog or cat food to be donated to C.A.R.E. 4 Paws.
The blessing ceremony will be followed by a free outdoor picnic, located by the front doors of the church, at 925 North F Street.
C.A.R.E. 4 Paws is a local nonprofit agency serving the people and pets of the Lompoc community, providing low-cost pet health care services and pet food to low-income families and those needing food assistance for their pets.